Obituary: Leonard Lee Halvorson, 1956-2024 

Courtesy

Leonard Halvorson

Leonard Lee Halvorson, 67, of Colchester, passed away on January 23, 2024, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, following a long illness.

He was born on September 5, 1956, in Phillips, Wis., the son of George Sr. and Goldie Meier Halvorson. He graduated from Phillips High School, class of 1975, and attended the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater and the University of Wisconsin—Stevens Point.

He moved to Burlington, Vt., in 1985. It was there that he met his wife, Gail Trombly Companion, and they were married on May 31, 1997. Leonard was an accomplished guitarist and for several years played guitar and sang with the band Blue Mountain Bluegrass in the Stevens Point area and beyond. Blue Mountain Bluegrass was active from 1977 to 1983. The other band members were Pete Anderson, Gary Bartig, Don Zeke LaChappelle, Jed Malischke, Steve Nieland, Andy Schoofs and Art Stevenson.

Leonard retired from Chittenden Bank after 37 years. He enjoyed playing guitar, reading, and watching and rooting for his favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers. Most of his time was spent enjoying life with his wife, Gail, and his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by Gail Companion Halvorson; his daughter, Melinda Young, and her husband, Adam; his stepson, Joe Companion, and his wife, Danielle; and his five grandchildren, Zachary Young, Thomas Young, Alex Companion, Jack Companion and Emma Companion. He has a brother and four sisters, all of whom live in Wisconsin: Lawrence Halvorson (Dalpha) of Spirit, Margit Williams (Alfred) of Appleton, Kristina White of Appleton, Dorothy Plantz (Greg) of Colfax and Deborah Hallas of Birnamwood. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Leonard was preceded in death by his father and mother; his brothers George Halvorson Jr. and David Halvorson; his sisters Joy Ann Halvorson, Penelope Halvorson and Rebecca Halvorson; and his grandfathers and grandmothers, Leonard and Nora Evans Meier, and Halvor and Mary Ewen Halvorson.

Visiting hours will take place on Wednesday, January 31, 4 to 6 p.m., at Ready Funeral Home, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington, VT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Services. To send online condolences, please visit readyfuneral.com.