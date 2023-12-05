Obituary: Victoria George Ewing, 1937-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Victoria Ewing

Victoria George Ewing, 86, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away peacefully on December 3, 2023, in her home with her family by her side. Vicki will be sorely missed by all those who knew her and was known for her energetic spirit, good humor, and loyalty to her friends and family.



Vicki was born in Burlington, Vt., to George and Isabelle George and was proudly raised in a Lebanese household. Her father owned a market and butcher shop where Vicki spent many afterschool hours. She attended Burlington High School and later accepted a coveted position at IBM. She married James Ewing from Montpelier after an introduction from Vicki’s brother and Jim’s sister, who were married the prior year. Together Jim and Vicki raised their family in South Burlington and were devoted to one another through 62 years of marriage. With Fran and Dan close by, they became a foursome that did most everything together, including traveling and raising their combined children.

Vicki was a loving mother and wife who cared for her family deeply. She left her position at IBM when her daughter was born and later held an important role in the growth of the family real estate business.

Vicki enjoyed trips to the Maine coast, along with the beach on Cape Cod and sunshine in Florida. There were more adventurous destinations when Vicki traveled to Montana, Wyoming, Alaska and Ireland with her children and grandchildren. She traveled overseas several times, but it was at home where Vicki was most happy and content. She took pride in her home and enjoyed decorating and preparing holiday meals for the family. Vicki spent countless hours perfecting her tabbouleh and other Lebanese recipes; she also loved to bake pie for Jim, especially after picking apples in the fall. Even through her final days, she’d start her day by reading the Burlington Free Press with her husband and a good cup of black coffee.

In her younger years, Vicki was a prolific bowler and tennis player. She loved a good craft fair, attending theater events, day trips to Montreal to find the best Lebanese bakeries and outings with the Red Hatters. She was an avid sports fan and loved a good Celtics game. Even better though were evenings spent cheering at games played by her grandkids; Jim and Vicki were both huge fans and together they adored their grandchildren.

Vicki was proud of her lifetime spent in and around Burlington and often commented on the beauty of Lake Champlain. In the recent past, one of her favorite outings was a quick drive to the lake to reminisce about her days growing up with that view. Jim and Vicki spent many weekends taking Sunday drives, often ending up in Fayston at the family camp. Though she’d call herself a city girl, Vicki grew to love the peaceful and calming sound of the brook, often while enjoying a hot dog or roasted marshmallow by the campfire. She was always grateful for the simple things in life.

Vicki was a long-time parishioner at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in South Burlington. She will be welcomed into heaven by her sister-in-law and dear friend, Fran, who is celebrating a birthday on this very day. She is also predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Daniel and Morris; her sister, Emily; and many other family members and close friends.

Vicki is survived by her beloved husband, Jim, of South Burlington; her son, Jim, and his wife Carmel Ewing, of Richmond; and her daughter, Linda, and her husband, Rich Hunter, of Westwood, Mass. She leaves five grandchildren, Christopher, Ryan, Griffin, Joshua and Jessica, and many nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, December 9, 10 a.m., at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Burial will follow immediately afterward at Resurrection Park Cemetery.

The family wishes to acknowledge her two loving caregivers and many devoted University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice staff and volunteers who made this time just a bit easier.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to UVM Home Health & Hospice (uvmhomehealth.org).



Arrangements are in the care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home.