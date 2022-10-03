Obituary: Stuart E. Jacobs, 1931-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Stu Jacobs

Stuart (Stu) Edward Jacobs, 91, passed away quietly in the early morning of September 4, 2022, his final four days with 24-hour care at McClure Miller Respite House. This summer at home, he had compassionate care from Bayada Hospice, Silver Leaf In-Home Care, and loving assistance from daughter, Sheila, and wife, Anzi. Happily, frequent phone calls and visits from family and close friends lifted Stu’s mood, helping him tolerate late stages of prostate cancer.Stu was born in White River Jct., Vt., son of Leon Floyd Jacobs Sr. and Edith (Cole) Jacobs. At home, he enjoyed growing up with two brothers and a sister. For years he kept up with many of his classmates from the Hartford High School graduating class of 1949. The U.S. Army drafted Stu to Korea from 1952 to 1954. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service. After Korea, Stu studied full-time at the University of Vermont and at the same time worked full-time as bookkeeper at a dairy supply company. He graduated with a bachelor’s in technology (1957) and a master’s in economics (1964).In 1968, Stu, age 37, married Anzi Maclean Sinclair, a widow, age 28, with a 3-year-old daughter. Stu and Anzi honeymooned in Jamaica. In 1969, Stu adopted Sheila at age 4. In 1973, they moved to Lake Champlain on Shelburne Bay, where they enjoyed 46 years.Stu became a certified public accountant, then moved to partnership in several CPA firms. He started his own firm as senior partner in 1981, initially Jacobs, Morrissette and Marchand, CPAs, later called JMM & Associates, CPAs. Overall, Stu worked 40 years in accounting, retiring in 1997. At the same time, Stu enjoyed investing in real estate. He liked to say that apartments were the best investment he had made for the family “bar none.”Stu belonged to First Congregational Church in Burlington for 53 years and was treasurer for 10 years. Stu volunteered for the Red Cross, donating 140 pints of blood, including many as an apheresis donor. He biked for years in the multiple sclerosis bike-a-thon. He belonged to the Ethan Allen Club for 30 years. Stu was treasurer for 24 years at the Green Mountain Porsche Club and enjoyed touring Vermont with the group.Stu was an outdoors guy and a member of many environmental groups. He served as treasurer for 20 years for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He believed that all wildlife depends on conservation. Stu’s heart soared with the exotic beauty of Africa — an experience with two guided hunting trips in South Africa and Tanzania and another guided 4-day canoe trip on the Zambezi River. However, best of all was deer hunting and companionship every fall with longtime friends at camp in Spencer, N.Y., for 30 years.Stu was also a travel guy, with 18 ski trips to Europe, 17 ski trips to South America and 40 ski trips in the United States. Traveling with Anzi, his most loved trips were to Northern Italy, Ireland and Vancouver Island in western Canada. With Sheila, it was annual trips to Mount Washington’s Tuckerman’s Ravine, N.H., that was so fulfilling — 60 years for Stu and 40 years for Sheila. Meeting friends there yearly was icing on the cake!Stu is survived by his wife, Anzi; his daughter, Sheila Jacobs, and her partner, Kimberley Coon; brother Leon Jacobs Jr.; sisters-in-law Doris Jacobs and Jacqueline Jacobs; along with Anzi’s sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and George Vermilyea; members of the Sinclair side of the family from Anzi’s first marriage; and several generations of nieces and nephews. Stu was predeceased by his brother Leonard Jacobs and sister, Pauline Foley.Visiting hours will be on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Ready Funeral Home’s Mountain View Chapel, located at 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction, VT 05452. Memorial donations can be made locally to American Red Cross of Vermont, 32 N. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401, or nationally to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.