Obituary: James “Jamie” Lee Bissonette, 1962-2024 

James Bissonette

James “Jamie” Lee Bissonette passed away on February 6, 2024, as the musical group Judas Priest played his favorite song in his ear, with his loving family and close friends by his side. Jamie was born on May 18, 1962, to Charles and Corrine Bissonette.



Jamie was a lifelong Shelburne resident and graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School, where he established many enduring friendships. He was a loyal Boston sports fan and idolized Larry Bird. In 1995, he opened the Dutch Mill Family Restaurant with his family; it continues to this day as the Dutch Mill Diner.



His larger-than-life personality was best demonstrated by his love of helping others under any circumstances. His spirit never waned, and he was very courageous during the many health battles that he encountered during the past decade. As Jamie said positively to many, “I just keep chugging along.”



He was predeceased by his wife, Marilou, and brother Steve. He is survived by his parents, Charles and Corrine; his sons, Michael (Jessica) and Jhammar (Gerlie); his brother Chris (Karen); his sister, Nancy (Jim); his sister-in-law Janet; and his precious grandchildren, Jameson, Molly, Jhammarie, Victoria, Dominique, Raven, Ace and Emily. Jamie is also survived by so many members of the Aube, Bissonette, Estacio, Cruz, Martel, Antonio and Bermejo families and special friends.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 15, 5 to 7 p.m., at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home in Shelburne, Vt. A Catholic mass funeral will be held on Friday, February 16, 11 a.m., at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Shelburne, Vt., with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jamie’s honor to the Vermont Kidney Association, 2309 UHC Med-Nephrology, 1 So. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401.