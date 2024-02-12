 Obituary: James “Jamie” Lee Bissonette, 1962-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

February 12, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: James “Jamie” Lee Bissonette, 1962-2024 

Founding member of the Dutch Mill Family Restaurant loved to help others under any circumstances

Published February 12, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated February 12, 2024 at 11:39 a.m.

click to enlarge James Bissonette - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • James Bissonette

James “Jamie” Lee Bissonette passed away on February 6, 2024, as the musical group Judas Priest played his favorite song in his ear, with his loving family and close friends by his side. Jamie was born on May 18, 1962, to Charles and Corrine Bissonette.

Jamie was a lifelong Shelburne resident and graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School, where he established many enduring friendships. He was a loyal Boston sports fan and idolized Larry Bird. In 1995, he opened the Dutch Mill Family Restaurant with his family; it continues to this day as the Dutch Mill Diner.

His larger-than-life personality was best demonstrated by his love of helping others under any circumstances. His spirit never waned, and he was very courageous during the many health battles that he encountered during the past decade. As Jamie said positively to many, “I just keep chugging along.”

He was predeceased by his wife, Marilou, and brother Steve. He is survived by his parents, Charles and Corrine; his sons, Michael (Jessica) and Jhammar (Gerlie); his brother Chris (Karen); his sister, Nancy (Jim); his sister-in-law Janet; and his precious grandchildren, Jameson, Molly, Jhammarie, Victoria, Dominique, Raven, Ace and Emily. Jamie is also survived by so many members of the Aube, Bissonette, Estacio, Cruz, Martel, Antonio and Bermejo families and special friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 15, 5 to 7 p.m., at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home in Shelburne, Vt. A Catholic mass funeral will be held on Friday, February 16, 11 a.m., at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Shelburne, Vt., with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jamie’s honor to the Vermont Kidney Association, 2309 UHC Med-Nephrology, 1 So. Prospect St., Burlington, VT 05401.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

  • Obituary: Nancy Slater Cobden, 1947-2024

  • Nancy Slater Cobden, 1947-2024

    Weybridge woman served her community as a teacher and by helping families find safe, affordable housing in Addison County
    • Feb 12, 2024
  • Obituary: Carole Diane Lichtenstein, 1935-2024

  • Carole Diane Lichtenstein, 1935-2024

    Beloved wife and mother was founding member of Stowe’s first synagogue
    • Feb 12, 2024
  • Obituary: Sidiki Sylla, 1962-2023

  • Sidiki Sylla, 1962-2023

    Dancer, choreographer and teacher from Guinea, West Africa, had an inspiring and long-standing impact on the lives of families, children and artists throughout Vermont
    • Feb 9, 2024
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation