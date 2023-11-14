Obituary: Mark Bird, 1951-2023 

Courtesy

Mark Bird

Mark Francis Bird of Burlington passed in the loving arms of his family on Sunday, November 12, 7 p.m., at the University of Vermont Medical Center.



Mark was born in Washington D.C., on December 13th, 1951. His family moved to New York and then New Jersey before settling in Vermont in 1958. His family’s farmhouse in Monkton filled his childhood with delight; Mark roamed the land, enjoyed the small community and raised pigs there. From his neighbors, he learned a strict work ethic and the art of working with his hands. Mark attended UVM, then found his passion in ironwork, which began when he worked for Atlas Steel in Maine alongside his brother. Mark worked for S.D. Ireland for 25 years, continuing to travel for big jobs when he could and building many monumental projects in the Burlington area. If he could, he would still be tying rebar and pouring concrete today.



Those who know him very well — and even his acquaintances — would first and foremost describe him as a hard worker. He took great pride in being a man of God, being an avid reader, completing crosswords, his wit, never missing a polling day, his Baltimore Orioles, his pool, his daughter's academic accomplishments and being the best playmate to 5-year-old Lincoln.



Mark leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Donna DeSpirito-Bird; their daughter, Lauren; son-in-law Tyler Bergeron; and grandchildren Lincoln and Ophelia.



He is also survived by his five sisters: Kathleen B. Miller of California, Peggy and Steve Lesage of Winooski, Vt., Nora Bird and Robert Cary of North Carolina, Mary Bird and Stanley Crowley of Idaho, and Patricia and Michael Casey of Monkton, Vt.



He was predeceased by his father William T. Bird in 1986, his mother Gloria C. Bird in 2017 and his brother Thomas M. Bird in 2002.



Mark's life will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church in Colchester on Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m., with a reception to follow at the church.