Obituary: Larry Earl Smith, 1951-2023 

Larry Smith

Larry Earl “Smite/Smitty” Smith, 72, passed away on November 15, 2023, after a long but valiant battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side.

Born June 26, 1951, in Randolph, Vt., to Ilah and Earl Smith, he soon moved to Newcomb, N.Y., where he grew up and graduated from Newcomb Central School in 1969. Soon after graduation he moved back to Vermont, where he lived in the Rochester area. In 1987, he married his wife, Diana, and moved to Grand Isle, where he has lived since.

He worked as a builder and master craftsman for more than 50 years, and he was known far and wide for his quality frame-to-finish carpentry.

His family was the most important thing to him. He coached his kids’ sports teams and taught them all they know about the building trade. He loved to go to his grandkids’ sporting events to cheer them on. He was so proud of all his kids and grandkids.

He loved to split and stack firewood and help with sugaring during the season. He was a lifelong sports fan, in particular of the New York Yankees, New York Giants and the University of Vermont women’s basketball team. He was also an animal lover and never met a dog or cat that didn’t adore him.

He was an honest, hardworking and generous man who would do anything for a friend or neighbor. He believed laughter was the best medicine, and he provided plenty of it. You’d most always see him out and about, barefoot.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 36 years, Diana; his son Alex and daughter-in-law Jess; his son Zack and his partner Joleen; his “daughter,” Dani, and partner Ben; his brother-in-law Paul Amell; his sister-in-law Michele and her husband, Ed VonTurkovich; his mother-in-law, Marilyn Chates; his grandchildren, Jacob, Karson, Olivia, Emma and Kenadi; many nieces and nephews; many special friends, including Bill Champagne and Kyle Turin; and his beloved cat, Zola.

He is predeceased by his parents, Ilah and Earl; his sisters, Nancy Amell, Lorraine Sulham and Norene Warner; his brother- and sister-in-law Bill and Lorraine Currier; his sister-in-law Cindy Mokritski; and his father-in-law, George Chates.

The family would like to thank the Champlain Islands Community Health Center and the UVM Medical Center Oncology Department, not only for the health care they provided to Smitty up until the very end but also for the love and support along the way.

There will be a gathering to remember and celebrate his life on December 30, 2023, noon to 3 p.m., at the North Hero Community Hall, U.S. Route 2; No. Hero, VT. Bring stories and pictures to share. Attire is casual and shoes are optional.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, PO Box 459: So. Hero, VT 05486. Please visit A.W. Rich Funeral Home to share your memories and condolences.