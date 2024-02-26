 Obituary: Dr. Gary M. Mawe, 1956-2024 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 26, 2024 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Dr. Gary M. Mawe, 1956-2024 

Distinguished neurobiologist, teacher and mentor left an indelible mark on all who knew him

Published February 26, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated February 26, 2024 at 3:15 p.m.

Dr. Gary M. Mawe of Hinesburg, Vt., a cherished figure in both the academic and local communities, left us on February 17, 2024, at the age of 67. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., Gary was the embodiment of warmth and intellect, attributes he inherited from his late parents, Louise and Edmond Mawe.

Gary was the Samuel W. Thayer professor of neurological sciences, adjunct professor in the Department of Pharmacology and the GI division of the Department of Medicine, and director of the Anatomical Gift Program at the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine. He received his BS in biology from Pennsylvania State University and a PhD in anatomy from Ohio State University. He received his postdoctoral training at Columbia University, studying the neurobiology and motility of the gastrointestinal tract.

Gary was a gifted teacher and mentor and a distinguished neurobiologist of international standing. For decades, he played significant roles in reviewing and awarding prestigious NIH grants to further research that will improve and save the lives of people suffering from gastrointestinal illnesses.

Gary was a devoted father, partner, son, brother and friend. He was known and loved by his colleagues, mentors, mentees and students — frequently maintaining contact and continuing to offer support as they pursued their own distinguished careers in advanced biological research, medicine and physical therapy.

Gary's zest for life was infectious. He loved to cook and bake and hosted gatherings throughout the year. He became interested in the work of Wilson “Snowflake” Bentley and became an expert in photographing individual snowflakes. His interests in photography extended to astronomy, wildlife, landscapes, fireflies and the hummingbirds that visited his feeders. He loved to travel and delighted in sharing stories and photographs of his travels. 

A former student said he had taught her to compartmentalize but spoke for so many when she lamented that she could not compartmentalize losing Gary when he inhabited so many aspects of her life.

His passing leaves a void in the hearts of many, including his sons, Seamus and Connor; his partner, Cheryl Collins, and her daughters, Sage and Lara; his six siblings and their families; and a wider circle of family and friends touched by his remarkable life.

Gary’s family is profoundly grateful to the world-class medical teams that cared for Gary at the UVM Medical Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital with such skill, kindness and compassion.

In honor of Gary, memorial services will be held in Vermont and Pittsburgh on dates to be determined and a scholarship will be established to honor his enduring legacy. Dr. Gary Mawe's life was a tapestry of achievement, kindness and curiosity, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Arrangements are in the care of LaVigne Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to his family, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.
