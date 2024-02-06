Obituary: Katherine “Kat” Seaton, 1980-2024 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Katherine Seaton

Katherine “Kat” Seaton, loving daughter, sister, niece, aunt and friend, died on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the age of 42. Kat lived a life filled with love. She struggled with mental health and, to the devastation of her family and friends, took her own life. Kat was born in Brussels, Belgium, then moved with her family to Cairo, Egypt, as a two-year-old. She attended Cairo American College, a K-12 international school, and graduated with her twin brother in front of the Giza Pyramids. Back in the States, Kat earned her bachelor’s degree in government from Connecticut College in New London, Conn.



In high school, Kat was a stellar athlete and earned outstanding athletic awards in soccer and softball. As an adult, Kat was enthusiastic about every endeavor, whether it was skiing with her dad at Sugarbush, traveling and exploring new places with her mom, hiking trails in the Green Mountains with her hiking group, keeping pace with running buddies, or playing hide-and-go-seek with her nieces and friends’ children. She would join any exercise class, scramble up any trail and jump up to help anyone in need. Kat enjoyed experimenting in the kitchen, reading widely, following sports, sharing movie recommendations, and laughing with friends and family. She will always be remembered for her warm and generous smile.



After graduating from college, Kat worked for several years at the Systems Plus computer store in Lebanon, N.H., then moved to Burlington, Vt., and joined the state accreditation team at the Vermont Health Department. For the past six years she worked on the Mother-Baby Unit at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Kat’s recent celebration of life at the hospital drew a large number of staff, representing environmental and dining personnel, nurses, doctors, and a diversity of languages and nationalities. Outside of work, she was in a book club, a wine club, on a trivia night team and enjoyed running with several groups. She loved learning about things and meeting people, and she was well loved in return.



She is survived by her parents, Max and Carolyn Seaton of Essex Junction, Vt.; sister Lindsay McQueen and her spouse, Jamie, of South Burlington, Vt.; and brother Max Seaton, his spouse, Anna, and children Avery and Grace of Spokane, Wash. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins; by her longtime friends in Burlington and Buffalo, N.Y.; and by her many friends and colleagues at the UVM Medical Center.



We are thankful for every day we had with Kat. We honor her by trying new recipes, sharing books we’ve read, getting in some cardio, eating excellent chocolate, clinking glasses across the table, and taking big breaths of air among the mountains and trees.



Kat loved the outdoors. Should friends desire, contributions can be made to the Green Mountain Club of Vermont or any organization of their choice.